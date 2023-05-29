Councillor Taruna betrayed ward residents: AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

AAP leaders and councillors today staged a demonstration outside the house of councillor Taruna Mehta to protest her quitting the party and joining the Congress.

The protesters said Taruna should have resigned as councillor before switching loyalty as she had contested and won the MC election on AAP symbol, adding that she had got votes in the name of AAP. If she had resigned before defecting to any party, they would have had no problem, they said.

“When neither the Congress nor the BJP gave ticket to Mehta couple, they joined AAP. The party gave Taruna ticket and made her win with a huge margin. The victory was in the name of Arvind Kejriwal, not her,” claimed AAP in a press statement.

“Taruna Mehta cheated people of her ward. The public sees everything and does not forgive traitors. AAP leaders have appealed to the people to boycott the couple socially. If residents of her ward have any work, other AAP councillors are always available for their help,” added the statement issued by party leader Prem Garg.