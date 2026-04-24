Councillors inspect Sector 37, 39 waterworks, flag shortcomings

Former Senior Deputy Mayor Jasbir Singh Bunty, who is councillor from Ward No. 24, along with councillor Premlata, inspected the public health waterworks located in Sectors 39 and 37 and found several deficiencies.

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They alleged that the machinery was old, resulting in decline in the system’s operational efficiency. Key components such as pumps, motors, electric panels and sluice valves were in a poor condition. The pipelines had not been replaced for years, and the system was currently being kept operational solely through the use of temporary repairs, they added.

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