Counselling, felicitation ceremony mark Day 1 of Tribune Edu Expo

The two-day long 5th edition of the Tribune Edu Expo Chandigarh-2026, sponsored by Chitkara University, kicked off with massive response from students and their parents at the Kisan Bhawan, Sector 35, here.

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The event was inaugurated by Sonali Giri, Secretary Education, Government of Punjab, along with Amit Sharma, General Manager, The Tribune Trust, and other dignitaries with much fanfare. The opening day witnessed hundreds of students interacting with officials of the top regional educational institutions and getting a first-hand experience for their career growth. The opening day also witnessed counselling sessions by Aadi Garg and Cdr (Retd) Jagmohan S Bhogal, where students were informed about how and what to choose for an interest-oriented better future.

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“I congratulate the Tribune publications for holding such a massive platform for guiding students. Such platforms are very helpful for children as they get professional guidance for a better and bright future,” said Sonali Giri, Secretary Education, while addressing the students and their parents.

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She further added, “The young generation is having vast knowledge, and they intend to be the trend instead of choosing one. Students here carry the aura of becoming a trend, and are very smart in picking what’s next for a better future. Such events are a guiding force for the young generation, and I just want to share that students have various tools to develop their ideas in the modern world, and all they need is to use them in a proper way.”

The opening day also witnessed educational institutions, including Chitkara University, Amity University, Chandigarh Group of Colleges (Landran), Graphic Era, Dronacharya IAS Group, ICFAI University, Aryans Group of Colleges, Chandigarh University (Gharuan), NMIMS Chandigarh, Maharishi Markandeshwar University, HitBullsEye (Sector 34), Sri Sukhmani Group of Institutions (Dera Bassi), ASBASJSM COP BELLA, EDULAND, Bank of Baroda and UCO Bank, having their respective interaction centres headed by experts.

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“With each passing year, the initiative by the Tribune publications is witnessing a massive response from students. This is a kind of platform, where all educational institutions get directly involve with the thought process of the young generation, and get a sense of what it needs for a better future. We at Chitkara University aim to promote the ideas of the young generation for having a better world in future, and this event by the Tribune publications is one of the biggest platform to fulfil this aim,” said Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University.

A special highlight of the event was the felicitation ceremony conducted to honour students who had performed exceptionally well in academics and co-curricular activities. The achievers were appreciated for their dedication, hard work and commitment to excellence, inspiring their peers to strive for greater accomplishments. “Such events are really motivating for students and are informative for picking what’s best for them. Region’s top educational institutes come under one roof to guide students, and this is what makes this event more special. Honouring students is a gesture to appreciate their achievements and make it a memorable moment for the lifetime,” said Saanvi, a parent.

The Tribune publications had earlier organised Education Expo in 2019, 2023, 2024 & 2025 in Chandigarh to highlight the achievements of educationists and educational institutes that had proved their strong presence in this region. The expo will focus on reputed education institutes in the region along with various aspects of education and related professions.

Class XI students of Tribune School, Sector 29, also visited the expo. The expo provided students with a valuable platform to interact directly with representatives of different colleges and universities.