Elderly couple among 3 die in mishaps in Panchkula

Panchkula, September 9

Three persons, including a couple, were killed and a child injured in two road accidents in Panchkula district on Friday.

In the first accident, Tilak Raj Sharma (73) and his wife Suchit Sahajpal (69) were returning from Pinjore on a scooter when it was hit by an oil tanker near the Chandimandir toll plaza. The two fell to the ground and were crushed under the wheels of the oil tanker.

The victims were taken to the General Hospital, Sector 6, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. Some passersby caught hold of the driver and handed him over to the police.

Amandeep Sharma, a resident of Lohgarh Chowk village on the Pinjore-Nalagarh Road, in a statement to the police said around 10 am, his parents had gone to get medicines from Paras Hospital in Sector 22, Panchkula.

Around 10.30 am, he got a call from his mother’s phone that his parents had been run over by a rashly driven oil tanker. Tilak had retired from the Army, while his wife was a housewife.

A case has been registered against the driver at the Chandimandir police station.

In the second accident, a woman was crushed under the tractor-trailer near the Sector 21 underpass. The victim has been identified as Pushpa of Abhaypur village.

According to information, the woman was returning home with her son on a tractor-trailer after the immersion of Lord Ganesha’s idol in the Ghaggar.

She was seated next to the driver with her four-year-old son when the driver suddenly applied the brakes and she fell down. The victim was crushed under the tyres of the trailer, resulting in her death.

Her son suffered head injuries and was admitted to the General Hospital.

