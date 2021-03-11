Couple arrested for duping Pinjore resident of Rs 68 lakh

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 22

The Panchkula police have nabbed two persons, including a woman, for duping a Pinjore resident of Rs 68 lakh by paying Rs 9 lakh as initial amount for the land costing Rs 77 lakh on the pretext of setting up a company.

The suspects have been identified as Rambhul and his wife Kavita, both residents of Shiv Colony, Pinjore.

The police said Ramesh Chand, a resident of Manakpur Devi Lal, Pinjore, lodged a complaint mentioning that he had one bigha and 15 biswa land in Vasudevpur village, Pinjore. Rambhul and his partner Mahavir came to his house and told him that a company was interested in purchasing his land and the deal was settled for Rs 77 lakh.

He said the suspects paid him Rs 9 lakh and told him that the remaining amount of Rs 68 lakh would be paid at the time of registry. Despite repeated requests, the suspects kept on giving fake assurances and postponing the payment date.

He said later he came to know that the suspects have sold his land and threatened him to mortgage it with the bank.

A case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the suspects at the Pinjore police station.

The police arrested the suspects on Saturday and produced them in a court, which remanded them to two-day police custody.