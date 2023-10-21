Couple booked for Rs 16l fraud

Tribune News Service

Mohali: The police booked a Chandigarh couple for allegedly cheating a Dera Bassi salon owner. The complainant alleged the suspect, who claims herself to be Mrs Chandigarh 2019, cheated her of Rs 16 lakh on the pretext of getting a child admitted to a Sector 26 school and took Rs 5 lakh as donation money. The couple also lured her to invest Rs 11 lakh in an aircraft firm with a promise of 24% return. TNS

Amritsar man held with heroin

Chandigarh: Amritsar resident Pardeep Kumar (31) was arrested with 20.75 gm of heroin near a park in Sector 42. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at Sector 36 police station. Kumar was previously arrested by the Punjab Police in a drug smuggling case and was currently on bail.

