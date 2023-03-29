Couple booked for immigration fraud

Ambala, March 28
A couple has been booked under the Immigration Act and cheating charges for allegedly sending three members of a family to Dubai instead of Canada.
In a complaint to the police, Baljeet Singh (43), a resident of Naraingarh, accused his cousin Lakhvinder, who worked as an immigration agent and was living in Dubai, and his wife Rajvinder Kaur of cheating and duping him of Rs 12 lakh on the pretext of sending him, his wife and daughter to Canada.
A case has been registered under Section 24 of the Immigration Act and 406 and 420 of the IPC at the Naraingarh police station.
