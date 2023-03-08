Couple, girl snatch chain in Kharar, held

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 7

A couple along with their female accomplice was nabbed after they allegedly snatched a chain from a local resident by pointing a toy gun at Micro Homes, Kharar, here this afternoon.

Victim Sunita, 35, was returning home after picking up her child from school around 1.30 pm when the three came on a bike and stopped in front of her.

One of the girls lunged at the victim and tried to pull away the chain, while the other waited nearby. The victim resisted, but the attacker pulled out a toy gun and threatened to shoot her.

The girl pulled away the chain, which broke and fell down. She picked it up and the three fled the scene. The victim raised the alarm after which passersby reportedly nabbed the three suspects.

While Kanwaljit Singh was taken to the police station, his two female accomplices, accompanied by a cop, failed to reach there, claimed the victim.

The police said Kanwaljit of Samrala and Lakhwinder Kaur of Ludhiana were married with a 10-year-old son, while the third suspect, Sandeep Kaur, also from Ludhiana, was latter's friend.

Kharar DSP Rupinder Kaur Sohi said the police nabbed Kanwaljit from the scene and his accomplices were arrested later. The police have recovered the gold chain and the toy gun used in the crime.

A case is being registered against the suspects at the City Kharar police station. The victim claimed the incident had left her traumatised.