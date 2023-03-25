Couple nabbed for running sex racket in Ambala Cantt

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 24

The police have arrested a couple for allegedly running a sex racket in Pooja Vihar colony of Ambala Cantonment.

The suspects have been identified as Tarun Kumar and his wife, residents of Saha. DSP Anil Kumar said after getting a tip-off, a raid was conducted and the couple was arrested while two girls were rescued. The suspects were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody.