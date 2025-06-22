Couple, son found dead in SUV near Banur-Tepla road in Mohali

A couple and their 15-year-old son were found dead with gunshot injuries in their SUV near the Banur-Tepla road on Sunday afternoon.

The bodies of Sandeep Singh (45), his wife Mandeep Kaur (42) and their only son Avay, who resided in Sector 109 here, had gunshot wounds on their heads.

The police said it appeared to be a case of suicide pact. They, however, were investigating the case from all angles.

Passers-by noticed a white-coloured SUV with ignition on at an isolated place. They found three bodies and a pistol inside the vehicle.

The police reached the spot and informed Sandeep’s family members and neighbours. Amrinder Singh, a relative, said the family hailed from Singhwala village, near Lambi, in Bathinda. They had moved here from Gurugram around two years ago.

Meanwhile, a forensic team reached the spot and collected evidence. Rajpura DSP Manjit Singh said, “We are waiting for family members to arrive to get more details in the case."