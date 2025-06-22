DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / Couple, son found dead in SUV near Banur-Tepla road in Mohali

Couple, son found dead in SUV near Banur-Tepla road in Mohali

The family hailed from Singhwala village, near Lambi, in Bathinda
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 09:52 PM Jun 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A couple and their 15-year-old son were found dead with gunshot injuries in their SUV near the Banur-Tepla road on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

The bodies of Sandeep Singh (45), his wife Mandeep Kaur (42) and their only son Avay, who resided in Sector 109 here, had gunshot wounds on their heads.

The police said it appeared to be a case of suicide pact. They, however, were investigating the case from all angles.

Advertisement

Passers-by noticed a white-coloured SUV with ignition on at an isolated place. They found three bodies and a pistol inside the vehicle.

The police reached the spot and informed Sandeep’s family members and neighbours. Amrinder Singh, a relative, said the family hailed from Singhwala village, near Lambi, in Bathinda. They had moved here from Gurugram around two years ago.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a forensic team reached the spot and collected evidence. Rajpura DSP Manjit Singh said, “We are waiting for family members to arrive to get more details in the case."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts