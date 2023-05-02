Court accepts untraced report

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, May 1

A local court has accepted an untraced report filed by the UT police in an extortion case registered against two unknown cops while observing that the allegations remained unsubstantiated and the identity of the alleged wrongdoer was not established.

The court passed the order after complainant Suresh Kumar denied of filing any such complaint with the police.

The police had registered the case under Section 383 (extortion) of the IPC and Section 13 (1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act on November 29, 2022 at the Sector 39 police station against unidentified persons on the complaint of a liquor contractor, Suresh Kumar.

The liquor contractor, in his alleged complaint, told the police that the suspects, who introduced themselves as cops, used to extort money on a monthly basis. The complainant didn’t name anyone in the complaint. He alleged that both cops used to take Rs 96,000 from him i.e. Rs 12,000 per shop per month. He also allegedly submitted a video clip with the complaint.

After registering the case, the police even suspended one constable and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising two Station House Officers and two Sub-Inspectors, under the supervision of then Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP, South) Shruti Arora.

After conducting the investigation, the SIT filed a cancellation report in the case after finding nothing substantial against anyone. The court says complainant Suresh Kumar has made a statement on oath in the court today stating that he had not moved the complaint with the police. He also stated that he had no grievance against any police official and he had no objection if this untraced report was accepted.

The court says the reports submitted by the police reveal that the contents of the FIR could not be substantiated from the DVR recording as the complainant could not identify any person in it as was alleged in the FIR. The court says the allegations remained unsubstantiated and the identity of alleged wrongdoer was not established. In view of this, the untraced report consequently deserves to be accepted.