Court acquits 11 in gambling case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, February 8

A local court has acquitted 11 accused booked under the Gambling Act after the Chandigarh Police failed to file a chargesheet within the prescribed time limit.

The police registered an FIR in the case against Shankar, Sumit, Rakesh Kumar, Simran Singh, Raman, Rajesh Kumar, Shiv Buddhi Raj, Pawan Kumar, Anil Kumar, Gulam Sakir and Rajinder Kumar on December 14, 2020.

Harish Bhardwaj, counsel for the accused, Sumit, Rakesh Kumar, Simran Singh, Raman, Rajesh Kumar, Shiv Buddhi Raj and Pawan Kumar, in the application filed for discharge, invoked Section 468 of the CrPC to argue the case.

He said the FIR was registered in the case on December 14, 2020 and the challan was presented in the court on April 19, 2022 i.e. after more than one year and four months. So, the provision under Section 468 was clearly attracted and the accused were entitled for benefit of discharge on the point of limitation.

The public prosecutor argued that no ground was made to discharge the accused as they had committed the offence under the Gambling Act. Accordingly, he prayed for the dismissal of the application.

After hearing of the arguments, the court discharged all accused. The court said after going through the facts and circumstances of the case, including the relevant provision of law, this application deserved to be allowed for the reason that the challan had been filed after the lapse of one year from the date of registration of the FIR. It had been specifically provided under Section 468 of the CrPC that no court shall take cognisance of an offence after the expiry of limitation. In offences punishable with imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year, the period of limitation was one year.

The challan was presented more than a year after the FIR was registered on December 14, 2020. Under Section 468 of the CrPC, the accused were entitled to the benefit of discharge on the point of limitation.