Court acquits 2 accused in robbery case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, October 28

Dr Aman Inder Singh Sandhu, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, has acquitted Balwant Kumar and Ranjeet in a robbery case after the prosecution failed to prove charges against them.

The police registered an FIR on the complaint of Vishal Kumar on March 28, 2022, under Sections 392, 411 and 34 of the IPC in this regard. Vishal told the police that on March 27, 2022, around 7 pm, he was returning home on foot in Daria village from Hallo Majra. When he was ahead of the Hallo Majra light point, two boys came from behind and one of them snatched his mobile phone while the other took away his purse. Thereafter, both ran away towards the jungle area.

Later, the two accused were arrested. After completion of the investigation, a challan was presented before the court. The accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

PK Kundra, counsel of the accused, argued that they were falsely implicated in the case. After hearing arguments, the court acquitted both the accused.

The court stated that prosecution witness constable Subhash Kumar said he, ASI Anil and constable Sandeep were on patrol duty on March 28, 2022, near Sanjay Colony, Industrial Area, Phase I, Chandigarh, where Vishal met investigating officer (IO) ASI Anil and lodged a complaint regarding the incident.

Vishal stated that after the incident, he went back home and reached the Industrial Area police station around 9 pm to file complaint. Vishal said he lodged a complaint on March 27, 2022, whereas the IO stated that the complaint was filed on March 28, 2022.

When both the accused were apprehended, an iPhone, blue colour purse and Aadhaar Card was recovered from them. Vishal’s statement was in sharp contrast with the testimony of official witnesses. Moreover, Vishal said he was called at the police station on March 28, 2022, by the IO where he identified both the accused, who were already in custody. The complainant also signed some papers at the police station, but he could not recall the exact number of papers he signed.

The court stated: “The prosecution’s version is not reliable. All these lacunae in the case indicate that the prosecution has failed to discharge the burden upon them beyond shadow of reasonable doubt and in turn it results in acquittal of the accused.”