Court acquits man accused of kidnapping minor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 10

A local court has acquitted a man in a case of kidnapping of a minor girl. Vishal Khan of Naraingarh was booked under Sections 363 and 366 of the IPC at IT park police station here. The case was registered on the complaint of victim’s mother, a local resident, who had told the police that the accused kidnapped her daughter.

“He was acquitted the after girl’s mother turned hostile during the court proceedings,” said Khan’s counsels Leena Bhardwaj and Vikram Vohra.

The complainant said her daughter had gone missing from December 26-31, 2020. On returning home, the victim told her that Khan had kidnapped her on the pretext of marriage.