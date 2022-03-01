Court acquits man in rape case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

A local court has acquitted a person arrested in an alleged rape case as the prosecution has failed to prove charges.

The police registered the case against the accused in 2019 at the Mauli Jagran police station on a complaint the brother of the victim for the offences punishable under sections 376 (3), 363, 366 and 6 of the POCSO Act. After registering the case, the police arrested the accused and presented challan before the court. Finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty.

Manjit Singh, counsel for the accused, argued that the accused was falsely implicated in the case. He argued that the victim told the court that she was living with the accused at her own will. He said the prosecution failed to prove the charges. After hearings the arguments, the court acquitted the accused.