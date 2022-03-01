Court acquits man in rape case

Chandigarh, February 28
A local court has acquitted a person arrested in an alleged rape case as the prosecution has failed to prove charges.
The police registered the case against the accused in 2019 at the Mauli Jagran police station on a complaint the brother of the victim for the offences punishable under sections 376 (3), 363, 366 and 6 of the POCSO Act. After registering the case, the police arrested the accused and presented challan before the court. Finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty.
Manjit Singh, counsel for the accused, argued that the accused was falsely implicated in the case. He argued that the victim told the court that she was living with the accused at her own will. He said the prosecution failed to prove the charges. After hearings the arguments, the court acquitted the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UNGA calls for ceasefire as Moscow, Kyiv agree to another round of talks
India abstains from second UN vote on Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: 4 Indian ministers head to conflict zone for rescue
Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, VK Singh w...
Ukraine crisis: Stranded students face 'racial abuse'
700 ‘stuck’ in hostels in sub-zero temperatures
GDP grows at 5.4%, fresh risks emerge
Higher prices of crude oil and commodities after invasion of...
20 from Muktsar stuck, parents claim varsity, MEA ignored warning
Stay calm and don't exhibit aggression at railway stations: ...