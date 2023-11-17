Court acquits Sec-38 resident in NDPS case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

A local court has acquitted Kishor Kumar of Sector 38, who was arrested in an NDPS case registered four years ago. Kumar was arrested on September 13, 2019, from Daddu Majra colony after the police seized banned injections from his possession. He had failed to produce any permission for keeping the drugs. The police had claimed that the suspect was supplying injections in the area.

After the investigation, a challan against the accused was filed in the court. Charges under Sections 22 of the NDPS Act were framed, to which the accused pleaded not guilty.

Public prosecutor argued that the prosecution had proved the case. Yadvinder Singh Sandhu, counsel for the accused, argued that the prosecution had falsely implicated him. He said there was an unexplained delay of a month in sending the alleged recovered injections to the CFSL for an examination.

Moreover, contradictions were found in the statements of the witnesses. After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused of charges framed against him.