Court acquits Sector 56 man in rape case

A local court has acquitted a person, Shivam Soni, a resident of Sector 56, Chandigarh, arrested in a rape case after the prosecution failed to prove the charges. The police registered the case against the accused on a complaint by the complainant on March 24, 2024, at Sector 39 police station.

The complainant said that she was studying in Sector 40, where a boy, Ansh Verma, studying in her class, introduced her to his cousin Shivam. Ansh gave her mobile number to Shivam. Thereafter, the latter started calling her and following her.

One day, Shivam took her to his house by saying that it was his birthday party. There he offered her a cold drink. After consuming the same, she became unconscious and Shivam raped her.

Avneet Singh Cheema, counsel of the accused, argued that the accused had been falsely implicated in the case. He said that the victim had alleged that the accused demanded money, but the prosecution had failed to prove any transaction. After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused of the charges.