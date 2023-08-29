Court acquits three accused of bid to molest, kidnap women

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, August 28

The court of Rahul Garg, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, has acquitted Ankush, Gurdeep Singh and Harpreet Singh, all residents of Sangrur district of Punjab, arrested by the Chandigarh police for allegedly outraging the modesty of two women and trying to kidnap them on the intervening night of August 11-12, 2019 in Chandigarh.

The police registered an FIR for the offences, punishable under Sections 341, 365, 511, 506, 509 and 34 of the IPC against the accused on the complaint of the women who said that they along with their husbands were heading towards Timber Trail hotel near Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh, when a Skoda car bearing a Delhi number started following them near Sector 28, Chandigarh.

They alleged that the accused kept following them and on reaching the Kalagram light point, they stopped their car and forced them to come out. Their husbands got down from the vehicle and tried to stop them but did not succeed. The complainants further alleged that accused youth tried to molest them, rob and kidnap them.

The police arrested the accused. On completion of the investigation, a challan was presented against the accused. On finding a prima facie case, charges were framed on June 4, 2022 to which the accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The counsel for the accused said that the accused were falsely implicated in the case. He said that all the witnesses turned hostile and did not support the prosecution’s case. After hearing of the arguments, the court acquitted all the accused. The court said it was clear that the prosecution had miserably failed to prove the identification of the accused beyond a shadow of reasonable doubt. Hence, no ground to convict the accused persons was made out. Accordingly, the accused are acquitted from the charges levelled against them, the court held.

