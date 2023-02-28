Court acquits three in murder bid case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 27

Arurnvir Vashist, District and Sessions Judge, Chandigarh, has acquitted three persons - Raja, Sahil and Rishabh - in an attempt to murder case after the prosecution failed to prove charges.

As per prosecution, the police registered a case on the complaint of a woman, Imrana, a resident of Dadu Majra, for the offences punishable under Sections 147, 148, 149 and 307 of the IPC. She alleged that on April 3, 2019, she was informed that some boys were beating up his son at a park near the Dadu Majra dumping ground. When she reached there, she found that these boys were beating up his son with rods and other weapons. She raised an alarm, following which people gathered there. The suspects later fled the spot. Meanwhile, a PCR van also reached the spot. The victim was taken to the PGI.

During investigation, the accused were arrested and the police filed a chargesheet against them. Finding a prima facie case, charges were framed against the accused to which they pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Amit Kumar Khairwal and YS Sandhu, counsels for the accused, argued that they were falsely implicated in the case. They argued that the medical report had failed to prove the charges that the victim suffered grievous injuries as claimed by the complainant. They argued the medical report says the injury was not ruled out due to falling on a hard surface. After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused of the charges framed against them.