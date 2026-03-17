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Home / Chandigarh / Court allows Vikram Wadhwa to meet lawyer during police remand in IDFC Bank fraud case

Court allows Vikram Wadhwa to meet lawyer during police remand in IDFC Bank fraud case

Wadhwa alleged that he was made to sign various handwritten, typed, and blank papers during his earlier arrest

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:59 PM Mar 17, 2026 IST
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He was remanded to five days of police custody by the Duty Magistrate, and is likely to be interrogated by the police. File photo
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A local court has allowed an application filed by businessman Vikram Wadhwa, a key accused in the IDFC First Bank fraud case, directing the Chandigarh Police to allow his advocate to meet him during the remand period as per Section 38 of the BNSS.

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In the application, filed through advocate Vinay Yadav, Wadhwa stated that he was arrested by the police in a case registered under Sections 318(4), 338, 336(3), 340(2), and 316(5) of the BNS at the PS-EOW, Sector 17, Chandigarh. He was remanded to five days of police custody by the Duty Magistrate, and is likely to be interrogated by the police.

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Wadhwa alleged that he was made to sign various handwritten, typed, and blank papers during his earlier arrest, and feared the police would use similar tactics to obtain his signatures and create false and fabricated documents.

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The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Chandigarh Police arrested Wadhwa on March 14 in connection with the IDFC First Bank fraud cases filed by Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST). Wadhwa’s name is also linked to a Rs 590-crore scam, and the Haryana Police claimed he invested the entire amount in various businesses, including real estate.

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