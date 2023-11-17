Court convicts driver who fled with employer’s Rs 10 lakh from Chandigarh hotel

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

Dr Aman Inder Singh Sandhu, Chief Judicial Magistrate, has convicted Mangaldeep Singh, a driver who had fled with Rs 10 lakh he took from his employer’s car outside Hotel Mountview last year.

The police had registered the case against Mangaldeep on the complaint of Munish Bassi who alleged that on March 10, 2022, he along with his friend had come to the hotel at 7 pm. He told his driver to stay there since cash was kept in the car.

When he returned, he found keys of car inside the vehicle and driver absent. His mobile phone was switched off too.

On checking the bag, it was found that Rs 10 lakh was missing. He tried to search the driver, but to no avail. The police obtained CCTV footages wherein accused Mangaldeep was seen carrying the cash bag. Mangaldeep was arrested on March 18.

After completion of the investigation, a challan was presented in the court. Finding a prima facie case, charges under Section 120B, 381 and 411 of the IPC were farmed against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty.

After hearing the arguments, the court held the accused guilty and convicted him under Sections 381, 411 and Section 120B of the IPC. The court sentenced the accused to undergo imprisonment for the period he already spent in custody from March 18, 2022 to November 6, 2023. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on the convict.