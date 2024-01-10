Court convicts youth of raping 8-year-old girl

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 9

Fast Track Court Special Judge Swati Sehgal has convicted a youth of raping an eight-year-old girl in a POCSO case registered four months ago. According to the prosecution, the police had registered the case on August 8 last year following a complaint the victim’s sister.

She told the police that the accused, a neighbour, had sexually assaulted her sister after taking her to a nearby forest. The police had arrested the accused after registering a case and filed a chargesheet against him for offences punishable under Sections 376AB, 323, 363 and 366 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

Finding a prime facie case, the court had framed the charges against the accused, but he pleaded not guilty. The counsel for the accused argued that the accused had been falsely implicated in the case. The public prosecutor, on the other hand, said that the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of a doubt. After hearing the arguments, the court convicted the accused of the charges framed against him. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on January 10. — TNS