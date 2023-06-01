Court declares Multani proclaimed offender

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, May 31

National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has declared Jaswinder Singh Multani, a member of banned pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice, a proclaimed offender in a case of alleged planting of a bomb near the Model Jail here in April last year. The proceedings to declare him a PO started on an application filed by the NIA before the court.

The court has directed the NIA to file a list of the properties of the accused while adjourning the hearing in the case for July 31.

The case was registered on April 23 last year after a team of the Chandigarh police discovered a bomb near the boundary wall of the jail around 7.30 pm. It was concealed in a bag with a box, detonator and some burnt wires. The bomb was defused by a National Security Guards (NSG) team the next day. The detonator was wrapped in an Urdu newspaper of Pakistan. The bag also contained printouts with “Khalistan Action Force“ written on them.

During a search of the area, another detonator, along with a mobile phone, was found on April 28. The police analysed the mobile data of the area and found several suspicious numbers. One of them was found switched off since the discovery of the bomb. Later, it was found the number was on the name of Jaswinder Singh Multani and was used to make an international call to Germany.

Later, the NIA took over the case and began investigation. Multani is a pro-Khalistan terrorist, originally belonging to Mansoorpur village, near Mukerian, Hoshiarpur. He is also named in many FIRs in Punjab.