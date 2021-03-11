Court denies bail to 2 UP natives

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

A local court has denied bail to Sandeep and Sachin Bainiwal, who were arrested for allegedly withdrawing Rs. 1.26 lakh from the account of a woman after stealing her purse containing an ATM.

A woman, a resident of Rewari, Haryana, told the police that she lost her purse at Culture Club in Sector 26 on April 12, 2022 which contained her ATM card and a mobile phone.

The police said the duo had stolen Yadav’s purse from her car. Using her SIM card, they were able to create a UPI ID and transferred the money into their accounts.

A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) was registered at the Sector 26 police station.

Both accused are residents of Shamli, UP, and work as security guards in the Industrial Area.

After hearing the arguments, the court denied their bail applications. “In view of the gravity of offence as the accused withdrew huge amount from the account of the complainant, no ground is made to release them on bail. Hence, their bail application stands dismissed,” the court said in the order.