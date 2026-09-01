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Home / Chandigarh / Court dismisses anticipatory bail plea of PGI attendant

Court dismisses anticipatory bail plea of PGI attendant

Had ‘stolen’ injections worth Rs 6 lakh from hospital pharmacy

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:16 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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A UT court has dismissed the anticipatory bail application of Rohit Kumar, a Sector 25 resident and an attendant at the PGI, who is facing allegations of withdrawing injections worth more than Rs 6 lakh from the hospital pharmacy without any requirement.

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The FIR in the case was registered at the Sector 11 police station on the complaint of Raj Kumari, Assistant Nursing Superintendent, PGI.

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In her complaint, she stated that Nursing Officer Rishu received a call from on-duty pharmacist Sandeep, who inquired about the indenting of 45 IVIG injections after hospital attendant Rohit Kumar arrived at the pharmacy to collect them.

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Rishu informed Senior Nursing Officer Asha Bhardwaj about the matter. On checking the records, Bhardwaj told the duty pharmacist that no such injections had been indented by the nursing staff.

A further verification of the records revealed that 45 IVIG injections had allegedly been withdrawn from the pharmacy on July 16, July 20 and July 23, 2026. However, records of the maternity ward showed that no demand for the injections had been placed or indented on any of these dates.

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Following the disclosure, a fact-finding inquiry was conducted by a committee headed by the Joint Medical Superintendent, hospital administration, along with other members. During the inquiry, accused Rohit allegedly confessed before the committee that he had indented 110 injections, collectively valued at Rs 6,96,095, by misusing the system password.

Counsel for the accused argued that Rohit had no concern or connection with the alleged offences and sought anticipatory bail.

The Additional Public Prosecutor, however, opposed the bail application, submitting that custodial interrogation of the accused was required to recover the allegedly stolen injections and ascertain the involvement of other persons in the offence.

After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the anticipatory bail application. The court observed that the allegations against the accused were serious in nature. It further held that Rohit’s plea of false implication was a matter for trial and could not be adjudicated at the stage of deciding the bail application.

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