Court for disability pulls up PGI after complaint

Chandigarh, September 10

The Court of Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities has expressed its disapproval of the PGIMER’s casual approach towards its previous notices and reminders.

Despite multiple attempts to engage the PGIMER, including a hearing that was scheduled on April 27, where the institute had sought an extension to file a reply, no response had been received. This prompted the most recent hearing on September 4.

Owing to this, the president and general secretary of the PGI Differently Abled Employees Union, Satyaveer S Dagur and Parvinder Singh, proceeded with legal action against the PGIMER director.

The contention was that the institute had not prepared reservation roster since 1996 to provide reservation to the PWD in direct recruitment and promotion in compliance with the Disability Act, 1995, and RPD Act, 2016.

An online hearing, conducted via video conferencing on September 4, brought the two parties face to face. Dagur represented the complainant, while Ghanshyam Das Sharma, Senior Administrative Officer (Vigilance), represented the respondent, PGIMER.

During the hearing, it was revealed that a junior officer was initially deputed to attend the hearing, which the court found unsatisfactory. An adjournment was granted to ensure that a more appropriate and knowledgeable representative should be present. Subsequently, SAO (Vigilance) attended, but failed to provide any comments, requesting for additional time.

The court expressed concern over the PGIMER’s apparent insensitivity and non-compliance with this serious matter, involving the violation of rules and guidelines regarding the recruitment of persons with benchmark disabilities.

The Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, has been added to the memo of parties, and a notice will be issued for his comments on the case.

The PGIMER is required to submit a report outlining actions taken against officials deemed responsible for non-compliance with the Persons with Disabilities Act, 1995, and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. Failure to respond to the court’s notices and reminders is also being investigated.

The PGIMER must submit a comprehensive report for each year, starting 1996, detailing the total number of vacancies advertised, appointments made and persons with benchmark disabilities appointed,

The court will establish a commission to inspect records of the PGIMER concerning appointments made within the establishment.

