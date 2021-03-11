Chandigarh court frames charges in Sector 36 stalking case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 8

The Additional Sessions Judge, Dr Rajneesh, has framed charges against three accused, Varun, Deepak Kumar, alias Aniket, and Deepanshu, all residents of Rupnagar district, in a case registered against them for allegedly stalking and teasing a girl outside MCM College, Sector 36, Chandigarh.

The police had registered the case on a complaint filed by the girl.

The counsel for the accused said they were falsely implicated in the case. Public Prosecutor JP Singh said there was sufficient proof on record to frame the charges against the accused.

After hearing the arguments, the court framed charges against the accused for the offences punishable under Section 354 D, 509, 341, 506 (read with 34, IPC) and Section 379 A (read with Section 511 and 34, IPC), to which they pleaded not guilty and claimed a trial. The court has adjourned the case for an examination of the prosecution witness to November 15.

The complainant had alleged that on April 17, when she, along with her friend, was returning to the college from the market, three boys, who were in a car, started stalking them and also obstructed their way. She alleged two of them passed vulgar comments about them and threw a Rs 20 note at them. The girl had made a video of the incident.