Court grants bail to man in cheating case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

A local court has granted bail to a man arrested in connection with a cheating case registered a year ago. The police registered the case against Madan on a complaint filed by Yogesh Kumar on September 24, 2022.

He said Madan took over Rs 3 lakh from him on the pretext of providing him a job. Shubam Dogra and Vinay Yadav, counsels of the accused, argued that their client was falsely implicated in the case. After hearing arguments, the court granted the bail to the accused.

