Court grants bail to parking scam accused

Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, May 1
While observing that it was a well settled proposition of law that bail was a rule and jail was an exception, the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, Sachin Yadav has granted bail to Anil Kumar Sharma arrested in an alleged parking scam of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.
The police registered a forgery and cheating case in 2022 against M/s Arya Toll Infra Parking Firm that was allotted work to maintain 25 paid parking lots and a multilevel parking in Sector 17 on a complaint filed by SDO of Municipal Corporation. The officer said in order to pay the seventh installment of license fee, the contractor submitted cheques amounting to Rs 36950,000. A cheque was rejected by the bank due to insufficiency of funds.
The accused’s counsel said his client was falsely implicated in the case. He had only represented the company before the additional commissioner as a consultant.
The public prosecutor opposed the bail application, saying allegations against the accused were grave and serious.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results
Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...