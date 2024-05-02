Court grants bail to parking scam accused

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, May 1

While observing that it was a well settled proposition of law that bail was a rule and jail was an exception, the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, Sachin Yadav has granted bail to Anil Kumar Sharma arrested in an alleged parking scam of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

The police registered a forgery and cheating case in 2022 against M/s Arya Toll Infra Parking Firm that was allotted work to maintain 25 paid parking lots and a multilevel parking in Sector 17 on a complaint filed by SDO of Municipal Corporation. The officer said in order to pay the seventh installment of license fee, the contractor submitted cheques amounting to Rs 36950,000. A cheque was rejected by the bank due to insufficiency of funds.

The accused’s counsel said his client was falsely implicated in the case. He had only represented the company before the additional commissioner as a consultant.

The public prosecutor opposed the bail application, saying allegations against the accused were grave and serious.

