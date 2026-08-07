DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Court issues notice to CBI on anticipatory bail pleas of Inspector, SI

Court issues notice to CBI on anticipatory bail pleas of Inspector, SI

Accused officers allegedly tampered with evidence in a sexual harassment case to help an accused

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:15 PM Aug 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. File
Advertisement

A court has issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the anticipatory bail applications filed by Inspector Ram Rattan and Sub-Inspector Satyawan in a case registered by the agency in 2024.

Advertisement

The CBI had registered the case alleging that the accused interfered with evidence during the investigation of a sexual harassment case to help an accused.

Advertisement

The case was registered under Sections 120-B read with 167, 193, 201, 204 and 218 of the IPC, along with Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

Advertisement

According to the CBI, then SHO of the Industrial Area police station, Inspector Ram Rattan, and Sub-Inspector Satyawan allegedly replaced an iPhone 12 with an iPhone 7 belonging to a former company executive to allegedly help him in the case, in which he was accused of sexually harassing a woman.

Harish Bhardwaj, counsel for the accused police officers, said they had been falsely implicated in the case. The CBI had already filed the chargesheet against the accused in January 2026.

Advertisement

The court has issued notices to the CBI, directing it to file its reply by August 11.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts