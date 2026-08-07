Court issues notice to CBI on anticipatory bail pleas of Inspector, SI

A court has issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the anticipatory bail applications filed by Inspector Ram Rattan and Sub-Inspector Satyawan in a case registered by the agency in 2024.

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The CBI had registered the case alleging that the accused interfered with evidence during the investigation of a sexual harassment case to help an accused.

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The case was registered under Sections 120-B read with 167, 193, 201, 204 and 218 of the IPC, along with Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

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According to the CBI, then SHO of the Industrial Area police station, Inspector Ram Rattan, and Sub-Inspector Satyawan allegedly replaced an iPhone 12 with an iPhone 7 belonging to a former company executive to allegedly help him in the case, in which he was accused of sexually harassing a woman.

Harish Bhardwaj, counsel for the accused police officers, said they had been falsely implicated in the case. The CBI had already filed the chargesheet against the accused in January 2026.

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The court has issued notices to the CBI, directing it to file its reply by August 11.