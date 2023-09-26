Court issues notices to CBI on bail pleas in graft case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 25

The CBI court has issued notices to the bureau, directing it to file replies to bail applications filed by two persons — Manish Dubey (alias Bablu) and Anil Kumar (alias Kuki) — arrested in a bribery case.

The CBI alleged that the two accused had asked a man to bribe a police constable.

The CBI had registered an FIR in this regard on July 31 against Chandigarh Police (PCR) constable Pawan, Dubey and Kumar following a complaint by a man named Deepak on July 29.

Deepak, in his complaint, claimed that on July 22, some policemen told him to cough up Rs 7 lakh, threatening to implicate him in a case if he failed to comply.

The CBI laid a trap and caught Dubey and Kumar red-handed accepting a bribe from Deepak on behalf of Pawan in Industrial Area, Chandigarh, on July 31.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI