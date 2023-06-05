 Court issues warrant to attach Chandigarh MC properties : The Tribune India

Court issues warrant to attach Chandigarh MC properties

Civic body fails to pay interest on security deposit to parking contractor

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, June 4

Additional District Judge Dr Rajneesh has issued a warrant for attaching the properties of the Municipal Corporation for not paying interest on the due payment of a parking contractor.

The court has passed the order on an execution petition filed by a parking contractor, Subhash Chander, through advocate SPS Bhullar. In the petition, the contractor said he was allotted a contract for parking at Sukhna Lake for Rs 20 lakh in 2005. He paid Rs 5 lakh as 20 per cent security amount to the Municipal Corporation. Later, the MC cancelled the contract after receiving the complaints that the employees were allegedly charging extra money for parking from people.

The then commissioner in the award passed on September 9, 2005 declined the release of the security amount. The contractor challenged the order before the court. The award was set aside by the court and the matter was remitted back to the respondents in 2011. It was directed that the final decision be taken within 3 months from the date of the judgment, failing which the petitioner would be entitled to refund of security amount of Rs 5 lakh, along with interest @ 9% per annum from the date of forfeiture of the security amount till it was refunded.

Bhullar argued that the respondent approached the High Court. However, the High Court vide order dated July 8, 2016 directed the MC to refund the security amount of Rs 5 lakh deposited by the decree holder (DH), along with interest, and also imposed a cost of Rs 30,000. Thus, a total amount of Rs 8,33,750 was recoverable from the MC till January 12, 2013, which included interest @ 9% per annum w.e.f. July 4, 2005, apart from security amount of Rs 5 lakh. The MC paid only Rs 5 lakh in January 2013, while another amount of Rs 3,39,781 was paid in year 2018. Still, the remaining amount of interest is due from the MC.

Bhullar requested for issuing of warrants for attaching MC’s property to be sold in public auction and disburse the sale proceed to the contractor to the extent of awarded amount of interest.

Denying the arguments of the contractor, the counsel for the MC and said the execution application was not even maintainable. He claimed that complete payment had been made, as per order dated May 12, 2011.

After hearing the arguments, the court said: “In view of the fact that the judgment debtor (JD) only paid Rs 5 lakh in January 2013 and Rs 3,39,781 in year 2018, the decree holder (DH) is entitled to interest amount in terms of judgment dated May 12, 2011 of my predecessor followed by the order dated July 8, 2016, passed by the High Court. With theses observation, the objections are dismissed. Let warrants of attachment of property of the JD be now issued for July 6 on filing of list of property and making other necessary compliances within 7 days. Since the present execution petition is one of the oldest petitions pending in the court, the decree holder through counsel is directed to accompany the bailiff along with the identity particulars of the property to be attached at the time of execution of warrants of attachment and remain present with the report on the date fixed”.

