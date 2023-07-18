Court junks anticipatory bail plea of ASI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 17

A local court has dismissed the anticipatory bail application of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Ashok Kumar, who is accused in a warrant forgery case.

The Vigilance Bureau had registered a case against six cops for allegedly forging signatures on warrants and summons issued by the Chandigarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. The case was registered following a detailed inquiry by the vigilance SHO. In his report, he had submitted that the summons or warrants sent to the summon staff of the Chandigarh Police were not handed over to the officials who had been marked. False reports were prepared in order to give undue benefit to the person called by the court.