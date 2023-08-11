Court orders FIR against fake surety

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, August 10

Fast Track Special Court Judge Swati Sehgal has directed the police to file an FIR on the basis of a complaint by Mohali resident Amandeep Singh, who has claimed that someone impersonating him had signed surety bonds for a person arrested in connection with a rape and POCSO case.

The complainant had filed an application for the cancellation of surety bonds and the removal of the red mark entry from the record of his property, which is situated in Daun Majra village of Tehsil Kharar in SAS Nagar.

Amandeep said that he is the owner of the land mentioned in the surety bonds, and that he never provided a surety for the accused, Amit Singh.

He has submitted a copy of his Canadian passport, a copy of his Canadian driving licence and a copy of his Aadhaar Card.

The court said in the order that the counsel for the accused had sought time for producing him, and subsequently moved an application for furnishing fresh surety bonds, while stating that when the accused had been in custody, a fellow jail inmate had arranged the surety for him, and that the accused has no knowledge about the fabricated document produced by the impersonator.

The person who had identified the surety said in his reply that he had done so at the instance of the sister of the accused. He, however, did not appear in the court.

A notice had been issued to the surety, but he could not be traced.

When a notice was again issued to surety on the address, it was received by the father of the complainant.

The court says that the circumstances on record reveal that the surety had impersonated the complainant and had also furnished forged documents of his identity before the court. The court has sought a report in this regard by August 16.

