Court orders medical test of sacked Chandigarh cop

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh December 4

A local court has directed the investigating officer to conduct a medical examination of Naveen Phogat, the sacked Sub-Inspector of the Chandigarh police. The order was issued on a contempt application filed by advocate Mandeep Kumar, counsel for Naveen Phogat.

Kumar alleged the police had not conducted the medical examination as directed by the court on November 27. The court has also issued direction to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, to constitute a board for the medical examination. A direction has also been issued to the jail authorities to make necessary arrangements for the same.

Phogat, an accused in the alleged Rs 1-crore extortion case, after evading arrest had surrendered before a local court on November 24. The court then sent him to three-day police remand. On the completion of the remand, when he was produced in the court, his counsel alleged Phogat was tortured in the police custody.

He said a medical examination conducted by doctors at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, revealed injury marks on his body. A court earlier directed to constitute a board for conducting a complete medical examination of the accused as soon as possible and submit the report on or before November 28 before the concerned magistrate. Kumar claimed despite the orders, no medical was conducted by the investigating officer.