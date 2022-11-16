Court raps Chandigarh police over shoddy probe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

Rapping the police for a shoddy investigation in a case of an alleged sale of common land at Raipur Khurd village, Jaspreet Singh Minhas, Civil Judge, has asked the SSP of Chandigarh to direct the SHO of the Mauli Jagran police station to produce a case diary in this case in the court on November 17.

Jarnail Singh, former sarpanch of the village, filed an application through counsel Mohit Sareen, alleging that the police were not taking any action in the matter despite registering an FIR three years ago.

The court was unhappy over the delay in the filing of the challan in the case. The court said, “A perusal of the case also shows that the allegations levelled in the FIR are regarding illegal sale of common land of the village by the accused persons. Therefore, the police officials were only required to obtain relevant record from the Revenue Department for establishing their case. The fact that it has taken more than three years for them to obtain the said documents raises a doubt on the way the investigation is being carried out in the case; more so when the complainant accused the IO of trying to shield the accused by not presenting a challan in the court.”