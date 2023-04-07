Court rejects cancellation report

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

Rejecting a cancellation report filed in a three-year-old accident case, Dr Aman Inder Singh, Chief Judicial Magistrate, has directed the police to investigate the case further.

According to the police, the accident took place on July 21, 2019, on the Kansal-Nayagaon road, in which one person was killed. The information regarding the accident was given by two persons riding a bike.

They told the police that they saw an injured person lying on the Kansal-Nayagaon road. They said a Santro car hit the pedestrian but they were not able to note down the registration number. The injured was taken to the PGI where he was declared dead on arrival.

One of the relatives identified the victim as Bhupinder Yadav, a native of Dohar Kalan village, Narnaul, Haryana. The police filed the cancellation report after finding no significant clue to the accident.