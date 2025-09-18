DT
PT
Chandigarh / Court relief for rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh

Court relief for rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh

Police closure report in case against him accepted
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:15 AM Sep 18, 2025 IST
Yo Yo Honey Singh
The court has accepted the police closure report in a case registered against rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh in 2018, following which the FIR registered at Mataur has been quashed.

The case pertained to the use of obscene and derogatory words against women in ‘Makhna’ song released in 2018. It was registered on the complaints of ASI Lakhwinder Kaur and the then Chairperson of the Punjab Women’s Commission, Manisha Gulati.

In the National Lok Adalat, both complainants stated that they had no objection to the dismissal of the case.

