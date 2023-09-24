Court relief for retiree who was denied financial benefits

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 23

Civil Judge (Junior Division) Bharat issued a warrant of attachment of an account of the Haryana Revenue Department after it failed to implement a court order pronounced on October 6, 2021, on a suit filed by 80-year-old Ram Avtar Bansal, who had retired as the under secretary from the department.

‘Plaintiff entitled to benefits’ After hearing the arguments and going through the facts and evidence on record, the lower court decreed the suit with costs in favour of the retiree

The Additional District Judge also dismissed an appeal filed by the department. The judge said that the plaintiff was entitled to consequential benefits concerning his pay, pension and arrears

The court issued an attachment order for Head No. 2052 of the Revenue Department in the treasury office in Haryana after an appeal filed by the department against the order of a civil judge was dismissed by Additional District Judge (Chandigarh) Rajeev K Beri.

Bansal filed the civil suit through counsels DR Kainth and Vishal Gupta after he was denied financial benefits with the promotions. Bansal also filed an application for directing the Haryana Treasury Officer to pay Rs 7,50,000 to him out of the attached head No. 2052 of the judgement debtor (Revenue Department).

Bansal said that he had joined the Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Department as a clerk on July 4, 1964.

He was promoted as an assistant in 1972, to the position of the deputy superintendent in 1994, the superintendent in 1995, and elevated to the post of an under secretary in 2001. He superannuated on October 31, 2002.

He said that the apex court held in two cases that when a junior from a reserved category in the cadre is promoted ahead of a senior from the general cadre, then, on promotion of the candidate from the general cadre, the general-category candidate shall rank higher than his junior, who was promoted earlier against the reserved category. And in that eventuality, the pay of the promoted candidate belonging to the general category shall be stepped up equal to that of the junior, giving him the same deemed date of promotion on a higher post when the junior was promoted.

The pay of such a senior from the general category would be notionally fixed from the date of promotion of the junior, and the actual difference in pay shall be paid to such seniors from the actual date of promotion.

He alleged that despite the promotions, the financial benefits that come with them were not released to him. The government had issued orders in that regard and given benefits to other employees.

The department, through a civil appeal, challenged the judgment and decree dated October 6, 2021.

