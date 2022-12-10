Court seeks reply from health official

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 9

Civil Judge Jaspreet Singh Minhas has sought a reply from the Director Health Service (DHS), Chandigarh, on an application filed by chemist Sunil Kumar seeking directions to the DHS to explain why the load-bearing wall in front of shop number 7 was removed by the chemist who had been allotted the shop recently.

The Health Department had allotted the shop to Garg Pharmacy for Rs 17 lakh per month recently.

In the application filed through advocate Munish Dewan, Sunil said after taking over the possession of the shop, the proprietor of Garg Pharmacy started making encroachments by removing the main load-bearing wall. He also placed the photographs in support of his contentions.

Sunil said the defendants alleged that the plaintiff removed the load-bearing wall in the shop allotted to him, which he never did.

Meanwhile, the court dismissed Sunil’s application for the appointment of the Local Commissioner for an inspection of all shops situated on the premises. The court said the evidence, which, the plaintiff wanted to collect by way of appointing a Local Commissioner, was not of such a nature that it couldn’t be procured by the plaintiff himself. Accordingly, the application stood dismissed.