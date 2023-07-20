Court sentences man to 6-yr RI for snatching

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, July 19

Additional Sessions Judge Jaibir Singh has sentenced a UP resident, Sanjay, to six years of rigorous imprisonment each in two separate snatching cases registered two years ago.

The court has also slapped on him a fine of Rs 25,000 each in the two cases.

Sanjay had been booked following a complaint by Krimala, a resident of Sector 37, Chandigarh. She had complained that she was on her way back home after work on her two-wheeler on August 6, 2021, when a motorcycle-borne man snatched her gold chain.

Another case was registered on October 30, 2021, following a complaint by Sector 37-C resident Chetna Singla. She recalled that she was outside the residence of a relative in Sector 37-B when a bike-borne youth came out of nowhere, wrested a 12-gm gold chain from her and fled the spot.

Sanjay was nailed as the investigation progressed. Charges were framed against him under Sections 379-A and 411 of the IPC, but he pleaded not guilty.

The counsel for the accused asserted that he was being falsely implicated in the case.

Public prosecutor Hukum Singh, on the other hand, contended that the prosecution had proved the case against Sanjay beyond a shadow of doubt. He demanded an exemplary punishment for the accused as the quantum of sentence was being discussed. The court sentenced Sanjay to six years of rigorous imprisonment each in the two snatching cases.