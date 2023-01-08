Court stays PGI’s eviction order issued to vaccine shop number 5

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 7

A local court has stayed the operation of an eviction notice issued to vaccine shop number 5 in the basement of the Advanced Paediatric Centre by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Sector 12, here, on December 26, 2022.

Shop owner Inderjit Singh has filed an appeal before the Additional District Judge against the order through counsel Munish Dewan.

The PGI issued the eviction order on the basis of the reports of the Inspection Committee. The committed inspected the premises of the appellant on July 18, 2022 and July 26, 2022. It allegedly found that the chemist had violated different clauses of the licence deed.

Dewan argued before the court that neither the appellant nor any of his associates were associated with these alleged inspections. The appellant was also not given a copy of the inspection reports to effectively explain his position.

Dewan alleged that the order of termination was passed arbitrarily and hastily without even affording an opportunity of personal hearing to the appellant.

He said the appellant had filed a suit before the Civil Judge, Chandigarh. However, while the suit is pending before the Civil Judge, the appellant received a notice under the provisions of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, for evicting the premises.

Dewan argued that the notice had been issued by the Estate Officer, PGI, who has no jurisdiction to issue the same in terms of Section 3 of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971. He said only the Central Government had this power. There was no such notification in the Official Gazette whereby the authority has been conferred upon the Estate Officer, PGI, Chandigarh, to carry out the duties of the Estate Officer for the purposes of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971.

He argued that the period of 15 days granted to the appellant was going to expire on January 8. In case the appellant got evicted from the said premises by use of force as mentioned in the impugned order, then the purpose of filing the present appeal would get defeated.

After hearing the arguments, the court stayed the operation of impugned order dated December 26, 2022 till further orders and issued notices to the respondents for February 3.