Court stays show-cause notice issued to chemist at GMSH-16, Chandigarh

Chandigarh, September 23

Jaspreet Singh Minhas, Civil Judge (Junior Division), has stayed operation of a show-cause notice for termination of lease deed issued by the Director, Health Services, to Sunil Kumar, who is running a medical shop on the GMSH-16 premises.

Sunil filed a civil suit against the notice through counsel Munish Dewan seeking grant of ad- interim injunction. In the plea filed under Order 39 Rule 1 & 2 read with Section 151 of the CPC, Sunil said he was in possession of Shop No. 6, ground floor, GMSH-16, Chandigarh. The shop was allotted to him in 1993. He started the business of medicines in the month of March, 1993. A lease deed of two years was executed in year 1993. The lease was extended from time to time and the last lease deed was executed between the plaintiff and defendants on September 19, 2019 for a period of five years. At the time when the lease was extended, physical inspection of the premises was done by the defendants. From 1993, the area of the shop remained the same. He did not make any alteration or addition to the premises from 1993 till date.

Dewan argued that on September 8, 2022, the Secretary, Health, Medical Education and Research, inspected the hospital. During inspection, he found a vacant place adjoining the shop, which was closed with a rolling shutter.

He said on the next day of his visit, the defendants issued a show-cause notice to the plaintiff containing false allegations that he made additional changes to the shop and also used extra space.

On the other hand, the defendants in the reply alleged that the plaintiff illegally extended the shop by permanently merging the adjacent passage and demolished the load-bearing partition wall between the shop and the passage.

After hearing the arguments, the court partly allowed his application and restrained the defendants from dispossessing the plaintiff from the premises on the basis of show-cause notices dated September 10 and September 15, 2022 till September 11, 2024 (duration of lease deed) or during the pendency of the present suit, whichever is earlier.

“There is no evidence on record that the department initiated a fact-finding enquiry before coming to the conclusion that the plaintiff has demolished the partition wall and encroached upon the passage. No demarcation report or the report of any architect has been filed on record at this stage to establish this fact. Officials of the hospital are its custodian. How did the plaintiff manage to demolish a wall adjacent to a passage and extend his shop under the nose of the officials of the department is beyond comprehension?” said the court in the order.

The court said till date, the defendants were not sure about the day, month or the year when the incident happened. The surprising aspect is that the defendants have admitted that their department used to inspect the premises before extending the lease deed every time. The lease deed was recently extended in year 2019. No reason has been submitted as to why such a fact was not brought to the notice of higher officials at that time.

The court said at this stage, the balance of convenience lies in the favour of the plaintiff and that the plaintiff would suffer irreparable loss, which could not be compensated in terms of money, in case his lease is terminated unlawfully before its expiry in year 2024.