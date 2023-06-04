Court summons RO firm’s regional head on August 10

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

Mayank Marwaha, Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Chandigarh, has summoned Rakesh Sharma, regional head, M/s Kent RO Systems Limited, Sector 59, Noida (UP), to appear before the court on August 10 to face trial for the commission of offence punishable under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court passed the order on a application filed by Puneet Goyal, proprietor of M/s Goyal Enterprises, Mani Majra, through counsel Ramesh Kumar Bamal under Section 156(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), 1973, for directing the police to register an FIR against directors, vice-president and senior GM of M/s Kent RO Systems Limited, Noida (UP), for committing an offence of forgery, cheating, breach of trust, misrepresentation and other provisions of the IPC.

Puneet was working as the distributor of Kent RO Purifiers. In the application, he said accused Rakesh Sharma visited his office. After discussion, Puneet started purchasing Kent RO from accused against advance payments.

He claimed that Rakesh asked him to deposit Rs 8.70 lakh for release of 60 units of water purifier. He deposited the total amount against two bills on September 19, 2019. He said after the receipt of payment, the accused neither sent the goods nor refunded the amount against two invoices. He said the invoice was also cancelled.

He said a complaint was made to the Senior Superintendent of Police, UT, but no action was taken by the police. The court, vide order dated April 20, 2022, treated the application as criminal complaint and the case was adjourned for the preliminary evidence of complainant.

After hearing the witnesses and perusal of the records, the court said it was clear that specific allegations had been levelled against accused No. 9 i.e. Rakesh only.

“It is clear that there is evidence that Rakesh induced the complainant to make payment of Rs 8.70 lakh for purchase of Kent RO Systems. Despite legal contract and having received the payment from the complainant, neither the goods were delivered nor the amount refunded. As such, prima facie, the complainant is able to fulfil all ingredients of offence of cheating as defined in Section 415 of the IPC and punishable under Section 420 of the IPC. In light of the discussion, there is prima facie sufficient ground to proceed against Rakesh for commission of offence punishable under Section 420 of the IPC. As such, Rakesh be summoned for August 10, 2023,” said the court in the order.