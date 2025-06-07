DT
Home / Chandigarh / Court tells Chandigarh Housing Board to de-seal house

It was ordered that the premises be de-sealed immediately and the appellants are directed to deposit 50 per cent of the outstanding amount within a period of 45 days
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:41 AM Jun 07, 2025 IST
The residents challenged the eviction order dated March 4, 2020.
A local court has directed the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) to de-seal a house in Sector 38 here. The court passed the order on an appeal filed by Shivraj and his wife Sanyogita.

The residents challenged the eviction order dated March 4, 2020, passed by CHB and appealed for stay on its operation. They said after the case was fixed for arguments on the stay application, the premises was sealed by the CHB.

Their counsel contended that the CHB had arbitrarily sealed the premises in spite of the fact that the owners had filed an appeal against the eviction order.

After hearing of the arguments, the court said the appellants lived in the house along with their children. If the possession of the house was not restored to them, their appeal would become infructuous and their right to challenge the eviction order would be curtailed. It is therefore ordered that the premises be de-sealed immediately and the appellants are directed to deposit 50 per cent of the outstanding amount within a period of 45 days.

