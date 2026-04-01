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Home / Chandigarh / Court tells Mohali resident to do community service for SUV stunt in Leisure Valley Park

Court tells Mohali resident to do community service for SUV stunt in Leisure Valley Park

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:58 AM Apr 22, 2026 IST
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A video grab of an SUV being driven rashly in the Leisure Valley.
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A local court has directed Sahil Kaushal, a resident of Mohali, to do community service for four days in the Leisure Valley Park, Sector 10, where he recklessly drove an SUV recently. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

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A day after the incident, the Chandigarh Police impounded the SUV from his residence in Phase 5, Mohali. The video of the incident was shared on “X”.

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The police issued a challan for the violation, for which the driver appeared before the court today. The court, in its order, has stated that the violator has driven his car on the walking track in the Leisure Valley. When Kaushal was asked why he had driven his car on the walking track, he submitted that he had taken permission as he was carrying some heavy stuff in the car. However, no such permission was placed on record in the court.

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Driving a car inside the park and that too on the walking track is a serious offence.

Such an act demonstrates a blatant disregard for public safety and the rules of civic engagement, said the court. Keeping in view this violation, the offender is required to be given a serious punishment. However, since he has apologised for his mistake and stated that he would not do it in future, this court seeks to align with the reformative spirit of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, as amended up to 2019, specifically Section 2(4-A). This Section defines “Community Service” as unpaid work performed as punishment.

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Keeping in view the facts and circumstances in the case, the violator is punished with a fine of Rs 5,000 and in addition to it, he is directed to do community service for four days in the Leisure Valley park, where the alleged violation was committed.

The Municipal Commissioner is requested to depute an Inspector to ensure compliance with this order. The violator shall appear before the Commissioner on April 24. The officer is required to assign the violator duties in the park and the latter shall work as a volunteer. He shall be assigned duty for only two hours every day in the morning.

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