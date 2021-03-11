Court tells Punjab to hand over case to CBI

Mohali, August 17
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the State of Punjab to hand over to the CBI the 2009 murder case of Airtel general manager Sameer Vats, as the investigating wing of the district police has not been able to solve it.
The request made by the counsel for the petitioner was not opposed and it was conveyed that the state had no objection.
A case under Sections 307 and 302 of the IPC was registered at the Phase 7 police station on March 12, 2009.
Sameer was shot on March 12, 2009, in front of the Cosmo Hospital at Phase 8 and he died on March 19. The victim’s father, Col SK Vats (retd), had filed a petition in this connection in the HC.
