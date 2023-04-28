Court tells SHO to preserve footage of cameras installed at Sec 26 station

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

A local court has directed the Sector 26 SHO to preserve CCTV footage of all CCTV cameras installed at the police station for the period from April 11 to 18. The court has passed the order on a complaint filed under Section 156 (3) of the CrPC by Ravinder and Rupesh, two employees of a restaurant, Virgin Courtyard, located in Sector 7, Chandigarh.

In the complaint filed through advocate Ravi Kumar Bhatti, the complainants have stated that they were thrashed by unidentified policemen at the behest of a woman and her husband. The woman, along with others, visited the restaurant for lunch on April 8. A day later, the woman and her husband alleged that the former had lost a diamond ring in the restaurant.

Later, the police repeatedly called the complainants to the Sector 26 station for questioning about the diamond ring. They were beaten up by the policemen inside the station.

The complainants have requested the court to pass an order for the registration of an FIR against the woman, her husband and unidentified policemen for the offences punishable under Section 166, 323, 324, 325, 330, 331, 339, 341, 348, 350, 351, 452, 378, 379, 506 and 120 B of the IPC. They also submitted the pictures of injuries suffered during the alleged torture.

They said no action had been taken on a complaint filed to the SSP, Chandigarh, on April 20.

After hearing the complaint, the court directed the SHO to preserve the CCTV footage all CCTV cameras of the police station, observing that the CCTV footage is material evidence and the matter involves violation of human rights of the applicants.

