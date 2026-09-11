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Home / Chandigarh / Court urged to send plaint against Kamra, Wangchuk, Dipke to Delhi police

Court urged to send plaint against Kamra, Wangchuk, Dipke to Delhi police

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:44 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh Police have requested a Chandigarh court to forward a complaint against comedian Kunal Kamra, social activist Sonam Wangchuk and Cockroach Janta Party’s founder Abhijeet Dipke for allegedly hurting religious sentiments to Delhi Police.

In the status report filed before the court today, the police said that the complaint, along with the statement of the complainant and other relevant documents, might be forwarded to the police station concerned through the New Delhi SSP.

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The police has filed the report in response to complaint filed by advocate VS Saini by seeking registration of an FIR against Kamra, Dhipke and Wangchuk, alleging harassment and hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community.

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The  complainant has alleged that during a protest held in Delhi, Kunal Kamra, along with Abhijeet Dhipke and Sonam Wangchuk, made certain allegedly objectionable remarks concerning Hindu religion and Hindu deities.

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