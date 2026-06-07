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Home / Chandigarh / Cousin ‘murders’ farmer over water dispute

Cousin ‘murders’ farmer over water dispute

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, Updated At : 12:29 AM Jun 07, 2026 IST
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The police have arrested a resident of Azizpur for murdering his 55-year-old cousin with a sharp weapon in his field on Friday night.

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The accused was identified as Bakshish Singh. The victim, Ram Rattan, had gone to water his fields on Friday night but did not return home till morning. The family members went to the fields in search of him and found his blood-soaked body there.

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The police took the body into their possession. A forensic team also collected samples from the spot.

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According to the police, the victim and the accused had gone to the fields together on a motorbike. Following a dispute over water for irrigation, the accused allegedly killed Ram Rattan with a sharp weapon and fled the spot, said the police.

Banur SHO Arshdeep Sharma said the wife and daughter of the deceased had passed away a few years ago following which he had adopted a son.

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On the statement of the deceased's brother Karamjit Singh, a murder case has been registered. The body was handed over to the kin after a post-mortem examination at the Dera Bassi hospital.

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